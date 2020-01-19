|
Robert Oscar
"R.O." Ruppin
Robert passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 93.
Born on March 30, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he served with the US Army in WWII. After arriving in Seattle, Robert opened his flower shop in the Pike Place Market. There, he met his wife Antonette and together they operated R.O. Ruppin Florist for more than forty years in the lobby of the Bon Marche' parking garage at 3rd and Pine. Robert was a lifelong patron of the visual and performing arts. After retiring, he continued his enjoyment of the opera, ballet and theater while serving as a volunteer for various organizations. Robert enjoyed spending the winter months in Palm Desert, being with family and spending time in his numerous gardens. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, two daughters, and five grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital https://www.seattlechildrens.org/ and the Seattle Rep Organization (SRO) https://www.seattlerep.org/
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020