Robert P. Morse

Robert P. Morse Obituary
Robert P. Morse

1925 ~ 2019

Bob Morse, 94, died in Federal Way on February 20, 2019.

A Navy Veteran of WWII and Postal Manager for 33 years, he is survived by his wife Ann; children Bob Jr. (Mari) & Rick (Cecilia); a half-sister Peggy Walker; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-morse/

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church

2415 S. 320th Street,

Federal Way, WA 98003 at

2:00 PM on Saturday March 9th.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Steel Lake Presbyterian Church 2415 S. 320th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2019
