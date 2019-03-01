|
|
Robert P. Morse
1925 ~ 2019
Bob Morse, 94, died in Federal Way on February 20, 2019.
A Navy Veteran of WWII and Postal Manager for 33 years, he is survived by his wife Ann; children Bob Jr. (Mari) & Rick (Cecilia); a half-sister Peggy Walker; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
For more information go to:
https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-morse/
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church
2415 S. 320th Street,
Federal Way, WA 98003 at
2:00 PM on Saturday March 9th.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Steel Lake Presbyterian Church 2415 S. 320th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2019