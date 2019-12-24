|
Robert Paige
Robert Paige passed away on Dec. 14, 2019 at the age of 94 to join his wife of 65 years. He was born on July 19, 1925 in Portland Ore. to George and Opel Paige. Upon graduating from Benson HS in 1943 he was drafted into the US Army where he served during WW2 in the Philippines. After honorably discharged from the Army he attended the Univ. of Oregon graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a specialty if Aeronautics. He retired from Boeing after a 38 year career working on various military programs including the B-52 and the Minute Man Missile.
Robert is survived by his brother Jack (Barbara) four sons; Jim (Jan), Don, Robert and Tom, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Service will be held at Bonney Watson Funeral Home in Federal Way on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 24, 2019