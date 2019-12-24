Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Federal Way
1535 SW DASH POINT ROAD
FEDERAL WAY, WA 98023
(253) 939-7317
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paige

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Paige Obituary
Robert Paige

Robert Paige passed away on Dec. 14, 2019 at the age of 94 to join his wife of 65 years. He was born on July 19, 1925 in Portland Ore. to George and Opel Paige. Upon graduating from Benson HS in 1943 he was drafted into the US Army where he served during WW2 in the Philippines. After honorably discharged from the Army he attended the Univ. of Oregon graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a specialty if Aeronautics. He retired from Boeing after a 38 year career working on various military programs including the B-52 and the Minute Man Missile.

Robert is survived by his brother Jack (Barbara) four sons; Jim (Jan), Don, Robert and Tom, 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Service will be held at Bonney Watson Funeral Home in Federal Way on Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Federal Way
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -