Dr. Robert R. Kelley passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. He was 90 years old. Bob was born in Fort Benton, Montana, on September 9, 1929, and was the youngest of six children. He grew up in Montana, moving to Seattle in 1959, and lived in the Puget Sound area for the rest of his life. As a young boy, Bob walked to school with his brother and earned his primary education in a one-room schoolhouse. He was a proud Fort Benton High Longhorn. An accomplished athlete, Bob lettered in football, basketball, and track while maintaining high academic marks. During the summers, he worked the wheat fields for his sister, driving tractor on their family farm. In April of 1947, he married the love of his life, Altha Frieling. Bob and his new bride moved to Seattle, so Bob could attend the University of Washington Dental School after he earned his undergraduate degree from Montana State University. In 1955, shortly after graduating from UW, Bob served in the Navy for four years before opening his dental practice.



An innovative professional with a keen interest in business, Bob experienced many successes throughout his 40-year career in orthodontics. He was one of the founders of the Northgate Professional Building. He was the first dentist to incorporate in the state of Washington. Motivated to give back to those in need, Bob made it an annual tradition to wave treatment costs for financially struggling patients with significant orthodontic needs. Bob was an avid Husky Football fan and Tyee member for over 50 years. He delighted in tailgating with his family, friends, and grandchildren for many seasons. Bob and Al enjoyed golf and were members of the Inglewood Country Club in Kenmore, WA, for over 60 years. In their retirement, Bob and Al spent many winters in Palm Springs enjoying golf, bridge, entertaining family, and socializing with friends.



Bob was interested in politics, business, reading, and music. He was a planner often seen putting a sharp number two pencil to a yellow legal pad planning daily, monthly, and yearly goals. His industrious nature allowed him to achieve many of those goals. Devoted to his family, Bob spent many afternoons taking his grandchildren for golf cart rides and walking them through proper putting stroke.



Bob is survived by his children Lori, Debbie, Tami and Craig, and Mike and Lisa, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Altha Kelley, in 2013.



A boy of humble beginnings, Dr. Kelley, worked hard and created a legacy to be proud of. Bob joins Al in heaven, where they will rest in peace. Dad, Grandpa, friend, you will be missed. We love you.



