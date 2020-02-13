Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Nile Shrine Center
6601 244th SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery
Robert Raymond Haslan


1930 - 2020
Robert Raymond Haslan Obituary
Robert Raymond Haslan

Robert passed away peacefully on 2/9/2020 in Bothell WA. Bob was born on 3/17/1930 in Boston, MA. He was in the US Navy for 24 years and settled in Seattle WA in 1972. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara. He is survived by his present wife Dani Haslan, sister Dody Solaas, 4 children, Sherrie, James, Gail and Donald, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Nile Shrine Center, 6601

244th SW, Mountlake Terrace WA

on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 2 pm. Interment will be held at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery on February 28th at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the and the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
