Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Lawns Funeral Home
7200 180th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 885-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barnitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Russell Barnitt III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Russell Barnitt III Obituary
Robert Russell Barnitt III

Robert "Bob" Barnitt, 92, a long time Mercer Island resident passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 4, 2019.

Bob was a beloved dad, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was kind to everyone he met. His kind, gentle, fair and giving nature will be greatly missed. He was a MSU Spartan all the way!

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna of 47 years and his parents Robert & Grace.

He is survived by his sons Robert Russell Barnitt IV (Jan Weeks), son Michael and daughter Terri (Rex) Smith. He is also survived by his 7 grandkids and 13 great grandkids whom he loved with all his heart. He loved everyone with all his heart.

Graveside services will be held Monday July 29th at 11:00 AM at Cedar Lawns Funeral Home

in Redmond, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cedar Lawns Funeral Home
Download Now