Robert Russell Barnitt III



Robert "Bob" Barnitt, 92, a long time Mercer Island resident passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 4, 2019.



Bob was a beloved dad, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was kind to everyone he met. His kind, gentle, fair and giving nature will be greatly missed. He was a MSU Spartan all the way!



He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna of 47 years and his parents Robert & Grace.



He is survived by his sons Robert Russell Barnitt IV (Jan Weeks), son Michael and daughter Terri (Rex) Smith. He is also survived by his 7 grandkids and 13 great grandkids whom he loved with all his heart. He loved everyone with all his heart.



Graveside services will be held Monday July 29th at 11:00 AM at Cedar Lawns Funeral Home



in Redmond, WA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019