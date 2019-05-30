Resources More Obituaries for Robert Carlson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert S. (Sam) Carlson

February 20, 1924 ~ May 16, 2019



On the morning of May 16, 2019, Sam Carlson of Sequim, WA enjoyed his favorite breakfast and some conversation, then waved goodbye to his wife, Beverly, and quietly passed away.



Sam was the youngest of eight children born to Verna Blanche (Adams) and George Arthur Carlson on their farm outside Quitman, Mississippi. When he was a year old, the Carlsons moved their large family to a hotel they owned in town. Sam attended public schools in Quitman. He had completed his first three years of undergraduate studies at Mississippi State when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war, he returned to Mississippi and was one of only three people to graduate in the engineering class of 1946. He earned his Masters Degree from MIT (1949) and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University (1952). Sam then moved rapidly into an executive career and was president of various divisions at North American Aviation, Autonetics, Ford Aeronutronic and Rockwell Microelectronics. Sam was an owner of Kaiser Aerospace & Electronics and was president of two divisions, Kaiser Electroprecision and Rollmet, until his retirement.



Sam married Dorothy Sue (Shaifer) Carlson September 2, 1947 in Jackson, MS and they enjoyed 53 happy years together until she passed February 1, 2001. Dot and Sam raised their three children: Dr. Karen (Roger) Des Prez, Tom (Jane) Carlson, and Beverly (Henry) Vellandi in La Habra Heights, CA among orange and avocado groves and a vast menagerie of pets. Sam enjoyed tending his vegetable garden and many fruit trees for 30 years, until he and Dot moved to Sequim, WA in 1991. Sam is survived by his children and by his six grandchildren: Dr. Katie (Joe) Wick, Sam Des Prez, Bibi Vellandi, Peter Vellandi, Hanna Van Tatenhove and Pieter Van Tatenhove.



Sam was lucky to find a wonderful second companion in Beverly (Longman Stretch) Carlson, and they were married for 16 years. She and her sons, Bob, Jim, and Bill and her grandchildren also survive Sam.



Throughout his life, Sam was an avid outdoorsman. He was an Eagle Scout and Boy Scout Troop leader and loved hiking, camping, inland and ocean fishing. In Sequim, he owned a 25-foot Bayliner "Dottie Sue" and enjoyed crabbing off the Olympic Peninsula with family and friends. He skied in California, Utah and Colorado until he was 73 years of age. Sam and Dot, and later Sam and Bev, were also global travelers with trips to the seven continents documented with beautiful photographs. Sam was still traveling at 93 when his health demanded he stop. The Carlsons were season ticket holders to the Port Angeles Symphony and frequently enjoyed Seattle Opera Company performances. We children were enriched by music of all types from an early age.



Sam Carlson was wise, kind, and a true Southern Gentleman. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed for his intelligence, laughter and his great, big bear hugs.



Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 525 N. 5th Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382. The church service with reception following will start at 10:00 A.M. on June 20, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Port Angeles Symphony, PO Box 2148, Port Angeles WA 98362 or online at http://portangelessymphony.org/ or A charity of your choosing. Published in The Seattle Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019