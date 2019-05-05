Home

Robert S. Fleming II, MD, 83, died at his home in Shoreline Washington on Friday, April 26th. Born and raised in Washington, Pennsylvania, Bob attended Washington and Jefferson College and Temple Medical School. While at Temple, he met and married Gladys Flesher. Bob practiced child and adolescent psychiatry until his retirement.

In the early nineteen sixties after two years of military service, Bob and Gladys moved to Seattle, where he completed his residency at the University of Washington. They settled in Shoreline, north of Seattle. For over 50 years they enjoyed life together in the Pacific Northwest and raised two sons, Greg and Doug. Bob was a devoted caregiver for Gladys for a decade prior to her death in 2014.

Bob retired from practicing medicine in 2015. In retirement he shared five happy years with Inger Svino, much of it spent traveling and socializing with his extended family.

Whether we knew him as Bob, Dr. Bob, Papa Bob or Dad, his friends and family will miss him and his wisdom, kindness, and curiosity. He taught us all to be our best selves.

Bob leaves behind a sister, Bethany Ingram, sons Greg (Gaynor Hills) and Doug (Clo Copass), Inger and her daughter Nina Svino, and his beloved grandchildren Nicholas, Catharine, and Alexander.

His life will be remembered in a private service.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
