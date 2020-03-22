|
|
Robert S. Krueger
May 16, 1952 ~ March 13, 2020
In loving memory of Robert who passed away way to soon at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy and sister Vicki Bowen. He is survived by sister Jackie (Ron) Johnson, daughter Chantal (Mork) Butler, nephew Scott (Rebecca) Johnson, nieces Traci (John) Izzo, Kelly (Sean) O'Neil. Also great nephew Isaac Wood and great nieces Brittany Ethredge and Miranda Wood.
He will be missed by many.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020