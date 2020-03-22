Home

Robert S. Krueger

Robert S. Krueger Obituary
Robert S. Krueger

May 16, 1952 ~ March 13, 2020

In loving memory of Robert who passed away way to soon at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy and sister Vicki Bowen. He is survived by sister Jackie (Ron) Johnson, daughter Chantal (Mork) Butler, nephew Scott (Rebecca) Johnson, nieces Traci (John) Izzo, Kelly (Sean) O'Neil. Also great nephew Isaac Wood and great nieces Brittany Ethredge and Miranda Wood.

He will be missed by many.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020
