Robert Sawyer, Jr.



August 14, 1945 ~ April 29, 2019



Robert passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 in his sleep. Robert was born and raised in NH and resided in Seattle for last 40 years.



He was and avid Seattle Mariners baseball fan, miner, camper, Philanthropist, Air Force Veteran, Real Change Vendor and father. He leaves behind a father Robert; daughters Malinda and Lisa, son Timothy; granddaughters Heather and Shauntel, grandsons Dylan and Wyatt, as well as his sisters Evelyn, Nancy, Beth and brother Maurice; many nieces and nephews and his life partner, Sylvia.



Services are being held May 24th



between the hours of 5 and 7 pm



they will be conducted under the



direction of Funeral and Cremation Care at 6942



So. 196th St., Kent WA 98032.



In lieu of Flowers please make donations to www.realchangenews.org in memory of Robert Sawyer Jr. Published in The Seattle Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019