Robert "Socko" Appel



Robert "Socko" Appel died peacefully at home on May 19, 2020 due to complications from leukemia. He was 86 years old.



Robert was born in Seattle, WA and spent his youth in the West Seattle Alki neighborhood. He attended the University of Washington for 1 year before leaving to work for his uncle, Kenny Kohl, at the Arco gas station on 1st Ave and Royal Brougham. Socko would eventually buy the business and manage it until he retired in his 60s. Countless hours were spent parking cars on his lot for Mariner and Seahawk games accruing a lifetime of loyal customers and friendships.



He married Carol Casey in 1963 and settled in West Seattle, later moving their family to Mercer Island where they raised four children. They treasured time spent on the tennis courts and socializing with their community at the Mercer Island Country Club.



Some of Socko's most coveted memories were created on fishing trips with buddies, trips to Cabo and Palm Springs with family and countless rounds of golf with family and friends. He was a devoted Husky fan, rarely missing a football or basketball game with his older brother, Jim and son, Mike. His favorite place in the world was the home on Hood Canal which he helped build, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Whether on the course at Alderbrook or building furniture in his workshop, this remained his "happy place" throughout his life.



He was the proudest and most devoted grandfather in the world, often attending 3 different kids' games on the same day. He led his family by example with kindness, patience, generosity and love and left a profound impression on others with his easy, gentle way. There is a huge hole in our heart created by his passing and we will miss him tremendously.



Robert is survived by his loving wife of 56+ years, Carol, his four children, Mike (Emilie), Karinne (Todd), Jeannine (Greg), and April (Jeff) and 9 grandchildren, Elijah, Ellery, Emma, Leigh, Sonny, Davis, McKenzie, Gracie, Kyle (Jessica) and 1 great grandchild, Hannah.



A service will be held at St. Monica Church on Mercer Island at a later date when gatherings are allowed.



