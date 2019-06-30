Home

Robert "Bob" Stinogel

Robert 'Bob' Stinogel

Robert 'Bob' Stinogel, age 90, of Kirkland, WA beloved husband of Karlene (deceased) and beloved father and grandfather died on June 4, 2019.

Bob was born in 1929 in Detroit, MI. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Clyde, OH, supplementing his mother's income with a paper route.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 on a tender ship in the Mediterranean. He earned a college education through the G.I. bill and graduated from Ohio State University in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent the next 32 years as a technical salesman at Reliance Electric earning several promotions and transfers across the country, eventually settling with his family in Seattle.

Bob is survived by daughter Melanie of San Mateo, CA, son Michael, daughter-in-law Jill and granddaughters Caroline and Brooke of Kirkland, WA, sisters Billie Rogers and Betty Duke of Owensboro, KY. He has two beloved sisters-in-law Kathy Seemann of Bristolville, OH and Joyce Oram of Jacksonville, Fl. Bob also leaves behind a world of friends from work, his golf buddies, Kirkland family and friends, and fellow residents of Merrill Gardens. He was generous helping others with his knowledge of technology, genealogy research and even crossword puzzles. Bob's ready smile and always having a story to tell will long be remembered and greatly missed. He loved his adopted town of Kirkland and embraced the active lifestyle.

Remembrances may be made to and Fisher House, a Veterans' family support center.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
