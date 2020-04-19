|
Robert Swanson Burd
Passed away on April 1, 2020. He is survived by children Geoffrey (Chris) and Jennifer; brothers Elliott (Gail) and Steve (Lee); step-children Bill, Dave, and Susan Stewart, and Ian Walker; grandchildren Caitlin Burd, and Lucas, Ava, James, Nolan, and Samantha Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was born on August 13, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He attended the University of Michigan on an ROTC scholarship and earned two engineering degrees. In 1954 he married Susan Bender of Ann Arbor, mother of Geoffrey and Jennifer. Bob was a career administrator for the U.S. EPA, both in Washington D.C. and Seattle, and was instrumental in implementing federal air and water pollution control standards. He married his second wife, Colleen Sullivan, of Mercer Island in 1981. He was a lifelong tennis player and runner, and enjoyed hiking, skiing, gardening, and playing on an EPA basketball team. Bob also loved reading, talking about politics and history, and going to his Lake Chelan condo with family. Donations are suggested in Bob's name to The Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020