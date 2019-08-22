|
Robert "Bob" Troeppl
Our beloved dad, papa and great
grandpa Robert "Bob" Troeppl went to be with his beloved wife of more than 50 years on the evening of August 15, 2019 after a long struggle against Parkinson's Disease.
Dad worked as an independent jobber delivering Vitamilk Dairy products and all of his children remember running the milk route with him at various times in our childhood and helping with the monthly billing of his customers. He was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind four children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 102 N 132nd St., Seattle 98133. Viewing at 10:00 a.m., Services at 11:00.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 22, 2019