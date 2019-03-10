Resources More Obituaries for Robert Bragg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Tully Bragg

Robert Tully Bragg (Bob) passed away at his home February 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Born in Portland, Oregon, he was the son of Edith Lee and George Tully Bragg. Bob attended Ainsworth Elementary and the Riverdale School, and graduated from Lincoln High School. He matriculated to Oregon State University, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and was the student assistant to the OSU Athletic Director. In 1953, he received his U.S. Army commission.



Married for over 65 years, Bob met his loving wife, Mary (Polly) Nixon at Oregon State. In 1954, he graduated from OSU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Although he had



been hired by the General Electric Company, prior to graduation, he was called into active duty and served during the Korean Conflict.



The Army and GE took the family to Virginia, Washington, Massachusetts and New York before returning them to the Northwest-first in Eugene, Oregon and then Seattle. Bob and Polly settled on Mercer Island in 1962, and raised their three children there.



Bob enjoyed skiing, golfing, fly fishing, gardening, wood working and watching sports from little league to the Seahawks, where he still had charter seats. He particularly enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in sports and activities. Water sports were a big part of both generations and he received an honorary MIHS letter as a result of his many years of timing at these events.



He belonged to the Elfun Society of GE, Ancient Skiers, Probus of Mercer Island; and, he was involved in civic and school activities, having served as Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Council and the PTSA at all levels.



He is survived by his wife Polly, daughters Lynn Elizabeth Marich (Dave) and Julie Anne Bebee (Bob); and, son Steven Tully Bragg (Tammy); grandchildren Patrick Bragg Marich (Katie), Shannon Alyce and Kate Alexandra Bebee, and Tully James Bragg; great granddaughters Molly and Tully Marich. He is also survived by his brother David Gordon Bragg (Marcia) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Respecting his wishes, the family is planning a private celebration of Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to a favorite , or to: Mercer Island Youth & Family Services, 2040 84th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island, WA 98004; The Bridge Ministries, 12340 Northup Way, Bellevue 98005; or, OSU Foundation, 218 Kerr Administration Building, Corvallis, Oregon 97331-Nixon Scholarship. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019