Age 82, passed away in Bremerton on July 18. Bob held executive positions with the March of Dimes, Cystic Fibrosis and Arthritis Foundations before becoming a cook/caterer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan. Remembrances to Puget Sound Kidney Center or Choral Arts NW.



