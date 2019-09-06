|
Robert W. Elder
Robert (Bob) W. Elder died peacefully on August 28, 2019. He was 94.
Bob was born on April 10, 1925 in Prineville, Oregon, to the late Ralph Edward and Thelma Ethel Brown. Bob graduated from Lakeview High School in Lakeview, Oregon in 1943. He joined the Navy right after graduation and served as a Seaman 2nd Class until his discharge in 1946. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the American Area Ribbon.
After several years at Pacific Medical Center, where he was an Assistant Manager of Alterations and Maintenance and a Director of Security Forces, he began work for the federal government as a draftsman and architect. Bob was in the Corp of Engineers, spent some time in the General Services Administration, and worked at the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital. He retired from government work in 1980.
Bob was an avid sports fan. He coached little league baseball, Boys Club football, and recreation basketball and soccer. He liked soccer best of all. He played in and refereed soccer matches for over 22 years and especially enjoyed watching the Seattle Sounders once he was no longer able to play. He also loved to read and was never without a book. He liked to draw and paint in his spare time and enjoyed travel, both nationally and internationally.
He married his first wife, Catherine in June 1950. Together they raised four children - Russell, Mary, Mark (now deceased), and Brian (now deceased). Bob married his second wife, Janice, in Las Vegas in 1987. She also had four children - Terry, Lori, Del, and Mike.
Services to honor his life and his service to the nation will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington in the spring.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019