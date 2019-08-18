|
Robert W. McDonald
Robert W. McDonald (Bob), died peacefully on August 13, 2019 at age 82. His laughter, smile, love of surprises, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him.
Born in Olympia, Bob attended the University of Washington where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Seattle was his home for over 60 years. Bob has been in the care of the Aegis of Queen Anne on Galer memory care unit since June 2018.
Bob had a very successful career in commercial real estate that began in 1966 with Henry Broderick and continued until 1984 when he retired from Coldwell Banker. In 1971 Bob and a fellow broker put up the now iconic sign "Will the Last Person Leaving Seattle Turn Out The Lights".
Travel and boating were Bob's passions. He spent 60 years exploring the waters of British Columbia and Alaska, and traveled from the Arctic to the Antarctic
and to all seven continents.
At age 68, Bob finally ended his bachelorhood by marrying Carol Valenta whom he had been dating for 19 years. He called their 33 years together the happiest of his life. Bob's sister Marilyn Nielsen lives in Madison Park, and Bob and Marilyn remained loving siblings and close friends throughout his life. A celebration of Bob's life will be arranged in the future for family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019