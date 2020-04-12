|
|
Robert W. McLendon
On February 10th, 2020, Bob passed away peacefully at home at the age of 96. Born in Portland, Oregon on December 21, 1923 to Moses Jones and Helen McLendon, Bob moved to Renton, WA when he was two years old.
Bob attended Renton schools, making lifelong friends, graduating from Renton High School in 1942. Immediately after graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Navy. He told many stories about being stationed on the Bikini Atoll during the nuclear weapon testing.
Soon after his Navy discharge in 1948, Bob and Delora Munden met on a blind date and were married 6 months later. They had been married 64 years at the time of Del's passing in 2013.
Bob graduated from the University of Washington in Business Administration in 1952 and he and Del bought a home in Bryn Mawr, a neighborhood in south Seattle, to raise their family.
After graduation, Bob worked nonstop at the family hardware store, McLendon Hardware, eventually becoming the President and CEO. Bob could be seen almost daily, running around the store, assisting customers and the crew, making sure everything and everyone were OK. McLendon Hardware became one of the top ten independently-owned hardware stores in the nation.
Bob also served on the Board of Directors of the First Financial Northwest Bank in Renton from 1985-2007.
The hardware store was Bob's life, but he did find time to spend many afternoons at the horse races at Longacres and Emerald Downs with Del. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lights of his life. They all loved "Poppa" so much.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Del and siblings Dorothy, Ted, Wanda and Patrick. He is survived by his children Gail (Carl) Cloud, Linda (Craig) Holmes, and Brian (Bonnie) McLendon, grandchildren Brandon, Ben, Zane and Lexie, 2 great grandchildren Ashlyn and Aiva, his brother Jan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Much gratitude goes to Bob's neighbors for keeping an eye on him and special thanks to Bob's caregivers Joann, Julie and Elicia for everything they did for Bob to make him comfortable during his last days.
A graveside military service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the or for Bob's love of animals to the Auburn Valley Humane Society (auburnvalleyhs.org).
Please sign Bob's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020