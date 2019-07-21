Resources More Obituaries for Robert Erickson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Warren Erickson

Robert Warren Erickson passed away on June 21st, 2019. He was 97 years old. He is survived by his daughters Stacey Erickson & Belen Erickson, and son Duane Robert Erickson and his wife, Lisa Marie Erickson and nephew Jeff Dean. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Cecilia J. in early 2008 and his sister Margaret Dean in 2010. He was born in Portland Oregon to Jennie Belle and Louis R. Erickson on December 15, 1921. He has lived in the Seattle area his entire life, attending Lincoln High School graduating class of 1940. Bob attended the University of Washington one quarter prior to World War II, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1942. He participated in 9 operations in Central and South Pacific, missing only Iwo Jima, which he considered the "Big One". Since his 6-year hitch was not complete at the end of the war, he joined the Experimental Task Force under Adm. Blandy at Bikini Atoll. The two atomic bomb tests included both surface and underwater tests which provided information for later nuclear weapons.



Upon discharge from the USN, he returned to the U of W earning a B.A. degree in 1951. He became the accountant for the local Caterpillar distributor, Western Tractor & Equipment Company. In 1954, Bob accepted a position in Caracas, Venezuela with Price Waterhouse where he was able to improve his skills in accounting systems and general business consulting. He travelled extensively in Central and South America, including a major overhaul of Nelson Rockefeller's operations in Puerto Rico and Venezuela.



Upon returning to the US in 1959 to design reporting systems used in various departments of the City of Seattle, he then joined Emerson Diesel, the Detroit-Diesel Engine distributor for Washington and Alaska, where he remained for 20 years as Controller. An avid golfer, Bob was a member of Inglewood Country Club from 1959 to 1996, and later joined the Fairwood Golf & Country Club in 1970 until 1996.



Bob was a board member for the United Cerebral Palsy Association for years and eventually became President. After retirement he joined the firm MORPAC Industries in Pacific, Washington as a consultant and part-time Accountant, where he remained until shortly before he died.



He will be laid to rest next to Cecilia at Tahoma National Cemetery where they will perform the veteran's services on July 26, 2019 at 1:45 PM. You are invited to share in our final goodbye to our beloved Dad. Per his request, there will be no additional memorial services.



He will be laid to rest next to Cecilia at Tahoma National Cemetery where they will perform the veteran's services on July 26, 2019 at 1:45 PM. You are invited to share in our final goodbye to our beloved Dad. Per his request, there will be no additional memorial services.

You are invited to visit the memorial page at Bonney Watson at bonneywatson.com, where you can share your memories of this remarkable man of honor, integrity and loving role-model for his children. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019