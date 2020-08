Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert 'Bob' Wiley Schlimmer



1950 ~ 2020



Robert passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 70. Respectfully,



Bob was proud to serve as a Vietnam Army Veteran and went on to retire from Boeing as an Aerospace Machinist. Bob enjoyed retirement fishing on the Klamath river. He leaves behind his beloved dog, Buster and will be greatly missed; may he rest in peace.



