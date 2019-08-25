|
Robert Young
Robert Bruce Young passed peacefully on May 29, 2019.
Bob was born on December 28, 1925 in Seattle, WA to Robert Young and Catherine Bruce Young. He lived most of his years in Rainier Valley. Bob graduated Franklin High School in 1944 and remained close with several fellow Quakers via informal social clubs and annual vacations. Bob worked 30+ years for Seattle City Light - interrupted by a spell in the U.S. Army. He was active in Masonic Lodge #126, and installed as W.M. in 1978. After retirement, Bob and Dolores traveled the U.S. before settling in at Twin Cedars in Federal Way where they met many new friends and became active community members.
Bob is survived by Dolores, his wife of 69 years, three daughters and sons-in-law, three grandchildren and five great-grand children. He is greatly missed.
At Bob's request, there will be no formal service. Remembrances requested to the Veteran's .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019