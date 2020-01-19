|
|
Robert "Bob" Zachary Feldman
Bob Feldman passed away the week of Christmas in his Everett, Washington home after a second battle with cancer. He was born in 1947 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Sara Feldman. Bob graduated from high school in Huntington Park California with multiple academic achievement awards. He was a computer programmer whose love of nature enticed him to become an avid hiker, cyclist, biker, amateur astronomer, and wilderness photographer. He led trips for the Mountaineers for over a decade and took over 80,000 photographs. He also enjoyed fixing computers, motorcycles, and homes.
Bob is survived by many friends and cousins who will miss his company on walks and the beautiful photographs he shared. Those wishing to make a contribution to his memory may do so at Natureconservancy.org in his name. Contributions will support the trail building projects in the Central Cascade mountains.
A celebration of his life will be held in Seattle on January 25, 2020.
Sign Bob's online guestbook at
www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020