Roberta Ann Engelhart
Born May 4, 1951 in Seattle; died October 10, 2019 in Edmonds.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Maegan; her first husband, Greg; and three brothers.
Roberta was a loving mother, wife and friend. She will be missed deeply by those who loved her. She was a member of the Lions Club early in life and a proud member of the Seafair Parade Marshals for many years. Roberta touched everyone she met with her bright smile and deep passion to love others and be there when they needed someone the most.
Funeral Mass will be held
Friday, October 25 at 11:30 AM at
St. Mark Catholic Church
18033 15th Pl NE, Shoreline 98133
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019