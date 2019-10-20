Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Roberta Ann Engelhart

Roberta Ann Engelhart Obituary
Roberta Ann Engelhart

Born May 4, 1951 in Seattle; died October 10, 2019 in Edmonds.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Maegan; her first husband, Greg; and three brothers.

Roberta was a loving mother, wife and friend. She will be missed deeply by those who loved her. She was a member of the Lions Club early in life and a proud member of the Seafair Parade Marshals for many years. Roberta touched everyone she met with her bright smile and deep passion to love others and be there when they needed someone the most.

Funeral Mass will be held

Friday, October 25 at 11:30 AM at

St. Mark Catholic Church

18033 15th Pl NE, Shoreline 98133

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
