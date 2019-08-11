Home

Roberta Jean Huget

Roberta Jean Huget Obituary
Roberta Jean Huget

February 1, 1924 ~ July 15, 2019

Roberta passed away in her sleep at home in West Seattle. She was preceded in death by her husband William L Huget, and her siblings. She is survived by sons Jeff (Kathleen), Rick (Barbara) and Buzz (Lisa), 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was born and raised in Gresham, OR raised her family in Arbor Heights, spent her later years with Bill in Fairwood of Renton and her final years in her Cottage in West Seattle.

Remembrances can be sent to howden-kennedy.com;

Memorial Service on Sat. Aug. 24

11:00 am at Trinity West Seattle, 7551 35th Ave SW 98124.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
