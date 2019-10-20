Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
(425) 255-1511
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Lollar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Lee Lollar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Lee Lollar Obituary
Roberta Lee Lollar

Roberta Lee Lollar, age 88 of Issaquah Washington died October 8, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born April 22, 1931 in Dodge City Kansas, Roberta was a 1949 graduate of Dodge City High School and received an Associate of Arts Degree from Dodge City Junior College. She married Thomas E. Lollar March 23, 1951 in Dodge City. In the early to mid 1960s Roberta and Thomas took their two sons Tim and Jason to live in Paris, France and Munich, Germany following Thomas' job at Boeing and eventually settled down in Issaquah Washington. After her husband's death in 1982 she worked at the Delta Society- an assisted animal therapy organization- and later the Tukwila School District in an administrative position. She said the job she was most proud of was being a good homemaker. Roberta was a world traveler and especially loved visiting Asia. She traveled to Turkey, China, India and all over Europe. She is survived by her son Jason Lollar.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/renton-wa/roberta-lollar-8885520 A memorial with reception to follow will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home in Renton Washington on Saturday November 9th at 2 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now