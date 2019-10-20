|
|
Roberta Lee Lollar
Roberta Lee Lollar, age 88 of Issaquah Washington died October 8, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born April 22, 1931 in Dodge City Kansas, Roberta was a 1949 graduate of Dodge City High School and received an Associate of Arts Degree from Dodge City Junior College. She married Thomas E. Lollar March 23, 1951 in Dodge City. In the early to mid 1960s Roberta and Thomas took their two sons Tim and Jason to live in Paris, France and Munich, Germany following Thomas' job at Boeing and eventually settled down in Issaquah Washington. After her husband's death in 1982 she worked at the Delta Society- an assisted animal therapy organization- and later the Tukwila School District in an administrative position. She said the job she was most proud of was being a good homemaker. Roberta was a world traveler and especially loved visiting Asia. She traveled to Turkey, China, India and all over Europe. She is survived by her son Jason Lollar.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/renton-wa/roberta-lollar-8885520 A memorial with reception to follow will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home in Renton Washington on Saturday November 9th at 2 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019