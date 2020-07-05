Roberta Lindahl
Our dear mother passed away on June 24, 2020 at age 100. She leaves behind rich memories of her generous heart, her love of her extended family, her resourcefulness in adapting with grace to the myriad of experiences of her long and event-filled life.
Roberta was born in Fremont Nebraska in 1919, the fourth of six children born to Glen and Eleanor Collins. Glen and Eleanor together with their children weathered the great depression and all the challenges of farm life, becoming a close knit family.
Roberta graduated from Coleridge High School in 1937. In 1940 Roberta enrolled in nurses' training at Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn., where she graduated with an R.N. degree in 1943. Here she met her future husband, Wallace Lindahl, then a post graduate fellow in medicine at the Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Lindahl became an Army doctor stationed at Camp Howze, a temporary Army training and prisoner of war facility near Gainesville, Texas. The two were married in 1943. Three children were born in Texas before the couple relocated to Seattle where Wallace set up his medical practice.
Roberta and Wallace (Wally) brought up five daughters on Queen Anne Hill in Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1982, and her daughter Janis Day in 1997.
Upon retirement from raising her family, Roberta traveled the world with her special, amazing friend and "buddy" Marcelle Hickman. They purchased condos near each other after leaving their family homes. Later, they moved into Bayview Retirement Community together. Marcelle preceded Roberta in death on April 27, 2020.
Roberta is survived by her four daughters Kathy Wright (Shoreline WA), Alice Lindahl (Pahoa HI), Martha Lindahl (Moscow ID) and Mary Ruhl (Manzanita OR). She had six grandchildren, Andy Wright (Clinton WA) Travis Wright (Los Angeles CA), Jennifer Blackham (Walla Walla WA), Jonathan Day (Portland OR), Jessica Day (Everett WA) and Amanda Ruhl (Dallas, TX). Roberta cherished her six great-grandchildren Alexa Wright, William Wright, Janni Ruth Blackham, Abby Blackham, Evelyn Wright, and Dylan Day.
Despite having a big family of her own, Roberta extended a warm embrace to the families of her siblings. Knowing all of them well was to her a great treasure, and she loved having her nieces and nephews in her life.
Special thanks from the family are extended to Aurica Cuc and the staff at Lake View AFH for the exceptional care Roberta received in her final years.
