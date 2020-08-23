1/2
Roberta Natalia "Bobbie" (Remmes) Elverston
Roberta 'Bobbie' Natalia (Remmes) Elverston

Roberta passed away peacefully August 8, 2020. Throughout her 89 years she was guided and comforted by her faith in God. She was a woman of great strength, compassion and beautiful red hair. Roberta spent 45 years caring for others as a registered nurse in Washington. She was born April 9, 1931 in Union Gap to John and Emma Remmes; she was the second of four daughters. In 1950 she graduated from St Leo's in Tacoma as a member of the National Honor Society with perfect attendance. Her life of service started as a member of the Red Cross and the USO. In 1954 Roberta graduated from St Joseph Nursing School in San Francisco and continued her education at Seattle University and the University of Washington.

In 1956 Roberta married the love of her life Michael Joseph Elverston in the Chapel of Saint James Cathedral in Seattle. Roberta and Michael were blessed with 13 children; Patty, Tim, John (Janet), Kate (Bill), Ed, Joe (Gina), Maureen, David (Chantel), Joy, Janet (Rick), Dan (Shannon), Susie (Wade) and Mark. Roberta was also loved and adored by her many grandchildren Katie, Amanda, Nicole, Mike, Jeremy, Roman, Meleny, Sarah, Monica, Maddie, Nicalo, Eliza, Kelsee, Grace, Tylar, Christopher, Hannah and Kaylee. She also had an abundance of nieces / nephews and dear friends that will always remember her compassion for others, faith, delight of her Irish heritage and ice cream.

Roberta was preceded in death by John and Emma Remmes, Michael Elverston, Agnes (Remmes) Ross, Teresa (Remmes) Stevens and Ed Elverston.

Roberta will exist in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

God bless love and prayers

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
