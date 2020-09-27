1/1
Roberta Welch "Bobby" Halle
1933 - 2020
Roberta "Bobby" Welch Halle

Bobby passed away in her home at sunset on September 21, 2020 after a 21/2 year battle with cancer.

She was born on May 4, 1933 in Seattle to Ben and Eleanor Welch. She is a true "Ballard girl", even marrying her Ballard High School sweetheart, Roland Halle.

Bobby was a lover of people and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Everyone who knew her was blessed by her smile, her friendliness and her great capacity to love.

After graduating from Ballard HS in 1951, she went off to Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, and loved her time there.

On June 12, 1954 she married the love of her life and they began their journey that lasted until her last breath. They built an incredible family. Bobby made motherhood and homemaking a true art form. Her huge heart spilled over into the lives of others. She was a wonderful friend to so many.

Bobby was a lifelong member of North Seattle Church of the Nazarene. Her love for Jesus was evident to all.

Bobby is survived by her husband Roland Halle, two daughters Debbie (Brad) Jackson and Jeannie (Herb) Turner, and three sons Kris (Kim), Jay (Carrie) and Buddy (Dena) and 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who adored her!

A celebration of Bobby's life will be held on October 24th for family only. A live feed will be available for other viewers.

In honor of Bobby's love for others and in lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries or Samaritan's Purse.

Sign Bobby's Guest Book at https://funerals.coop/obituaries/roberta-bobby-welch-halle.html or www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
