Services Memorial service 2:00 PM First Lutheran Church 10207 NE 183rd St. Bothell , WA

Roberto Tacchi, whose elegant woodcarvings adorn Seattle public spaces and personal collections, died May 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Born in Florence Italy, Roberto learned his craft from his father, becoming the seventh generation of woodcarvers in the Tacchi family. As a teen he apprenticed at the Balzarotti Studio in Paris and with German master Maximillian Riezeler. He also assisted his father working on the restoration of Monte Cassino Abbey, which was destroyed by allied bombing during WWII.



His public works present in the Seattle area include the exterior doors of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Seattle, the chapel at Providence Marianwood in Issaquah and a memorial display in the Bell Harbor Conference Center. Surely even more treasured are the frames, sea shells and other carvings found in the homes of the many people who sought out his work for its elegance and sensuous beauty. When the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington obtained the loan of Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi painting in 1982, they commissioned Roberto to carve a Late Gothic altar and triptych in order to properly display this revered work.



A high energy personality impelled Roberto through life with an intensity that was remarkable. An excellent cook with a zeal for regional and ethnic cuisines, along with a deep appreciation for music, art, history and literature, made him a fascinating companion and conversationalist. As with his friendships, he clung to his opinions with a verve and passion that was relentless.



Roberto first came to the United States in 1963 to complete the carvings in a church sanctuary in Buffalo, NY. He disliked living in Buffalo, returned to Italy and in 1966 found his way to Seattle. He quickly made friends who helped him launch his career as a woodcarver and artist. A few years after moving to Seattle, Roberto met the love of his life, Carol Ramstad. Marriage brought a new dimension to life, including an extended family. With his ebullient personality, Roberto was an intriguing family member who always had novel ideas and an unconventional view of the world.



Carol and Roberto retired to Borrego Springs, CA in 1994, where for nearly 20 years they enjoyed the warmth and sunshine they always craved while living in Seattle. Health issues overcame Carol and she died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013. Carol's death devastated Roberto who never fully recovered from her loss. Returning to Borrego Springs after a brief move back to Italy, his health began to fail and the last years of his life were a series of struggles with medical problems. Roberto died in Seattle from complications of kidney failure and cancer.



Roberto was born January 20, 1939 in Florence Italy to Vasco and Marcella Tacchi. He is survived by a sister, Roberta (Guido) Fanti and nephews, Simone, Francesco and Tommaso. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Renzo (Stefania). Roberto is also survived by Carol's family with whom he always remained close.



A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, 10207 NE 183rd St., Bothell, on Saturday, July 13th at 2:00 p.m. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019