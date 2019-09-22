|
Robin Frances Mazna
Robin Mazna passed on August 7, 2019 with her husband and family by her side. Robin was born on August 31, 1961 in Wenatchee, WA and spent much of her childhood in Wenatchee and Baker City, OR. In 1977, her family moved to the Puget Sound area where Robin lived the vast majority of her final 42 years, including the last 21 years in her Beacon Hill home, which she shared with her husband and between 2-5 cats.
Robin was a 1982 graduate of Washington State University and worked in the banking industry for 25 years. In her later years, Robin found new joy participating in and coordinating activities at the Swedish Multiple Sclerosis Center, where she was a major force for most of the last decade. She thoroughly enjoyed her cats, fine dining, and travel (having visited all 50 states).
Robin was preceded in death by her father, Walter Mazna, and is survived by Andrew (Andy) DeCeunynck, her husband of 23 years; her mother, Nancy Jo Mazna; her sister Sharon Mazna and her brother Matthew Mazna; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Robin's life will be held at Butterworth Funeral Home, 520 W Raye St, Seattle, WA 98119, at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
If you would like to make a donation in Robin's name, please consider the Swedish Multiple Sclerosis Center in Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019