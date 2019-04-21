|
|
Robin Michelle Prentice
Sunrise: June 6, 1956 ~
Sunset: January 5, 2019
Robin Michelle Prentice was born on June 6, 1956 in Seattle, Washington. Robin departed this life in Seattle, Washington on January 5, 2019.
A "Celebration of Life" memorial honoring Robin is on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Casey Family Services located at 1123
23rd Ave S from 11:00 - 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a new book appropriate for ages pre-school to teen. The books will be donated to Casey Family Services in memory of Robin. Only new books please.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019