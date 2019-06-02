|
Robin T. Cason
December 9, 1959 ~ May 17, 2019
Robin T Cason, a kind and gentle soul, passed away on 5/17/2019 after battling a lifelong illness.
Robin, a Son, Brother, Uncle, Father and friend was born in Albuquerque NM on 12/9/1959 to Elmer Cason and Sumika Takatori. Robin attended Sequim High School, class 1977 followed by a brief stint in the US Marine Corps.
He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Cason, sister, Theresa Cason, nephew Matthew Cason and mother, Sumika Wicklander. He leaves behind his daughter, Theresa Johnson, brother, Butch Cason (Deb), sister, Diana McCreery (John), Step-Sisters Carol Fors (Rod), Eva Hennings, Gladys Harper (Jerry), Their respective families and many more who loved him. A small family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to Seattle Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019