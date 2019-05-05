Rocco Pacecca



Rocco Pacecca, 86, of Mercer Island, Washington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



Born on May 14, 1932 in Caulonia Marina, a small town in the Calabrian region of Italy to Vincenzo and Teresa Pacecca, he was raised in a large Italian family, the youngest of nine children. As a boy, he learned the value of hard work by selling fish and oranges from the back of his Lambretta scooter.



Rocco married Giulia Mazzaferro in 1956; they were married for 63 years. Soon after they were married, Giulia immigrated to Seattle and Rocco joined her two years later in 1958. They settled on Mercer Island in 1968 where they raised their family of three girls and one boy.



Rocco spent 32 years as a loyal Gai's Bakery employee, and also worked other part-time jobs in order to support his growing family. He was proud of his Italian heritage and was truly living the "American Dream." Until several years ago, Rocco could always be found working outside in his vegetable garden and tending to his many fruit trees and calla lilies lining 40th Avenue. He loved his red wine and enjoyed his annual fall wine making with his friends and son, and investing in real estate. He loved his children so much, and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren who will always remember fun times with their "Papa."



Rocco is survived by his wife Giulia; children Teresa Donate (Vic); Nicolina Steiner (Ron), and Vince Pacecca (Cindi); grandchildren Angela Myers (Jason), Julie Sanelli (Stephen), Kristina Steiner, Nicolas Donate, Steven Steiner, and Sophia Pacecca; and great grandchildren Layten, Brayden, and Hayden Myers, and Payton and Hailey Sanelli. Rocco is preceded in death by his daughter Rosanna Pacecca Fischer.



Riposare in Pace, Papa!



A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church, Mercer Island, Washington with a reception following.



Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Home, Bellevue. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019