Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Rocco Patrick Ursino

Rocco Patrick Ursino Obituary
Rocco Patrick Ursino

Born on March 15, 1930 in Bari, Italy to Pasquale and Marie Ursino, Rocco died on March 26, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington from complications due to the Corona Virus. Rocco was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Gloria Ursino. He is survived by his children Christian, Michael, Leanne, Elizabeth, Angela, Rocky, Patrick, their spouses, and children.

Private burial services were

held on Friday April 3, 2020 at

Sunset Hills Memorial Park.

Friends are invited to view photos, get service updates, and share memories in the family's online guest book at

www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
