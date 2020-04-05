|
|
Rocco Patrick Ursino
Born on March 15, 1930 in Bari, Italy to Pasquale and Marie Ursino, Rocco died on March 26, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington from complications due to the Corona Virus. Rocco was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Gloria Ursino. He is survived by his children Christian, Michael, Leanne, Elizabeth, Angela, Rocky, Patrick, their spouses, and children.
Private burial services were
held on Friday April 3, 2020 at
Sunset Hills Memorial Park.
Friends are invited to view photos, get service updates, and share memories in the family's online guest book at
www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020