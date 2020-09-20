Rock Emerson Caley



Rock Emerson Caley passed away peacefully at his childhood beach property surrounded by his family. Prayers, listening to country music, Neil Diamond songs and lots of memories were shared in his last hours. Rock will be buried with the love of his life, Susan (Holy Names Class of '57), who he met at 13 and married at 19. He never wanted to be without her, and so her ashes will be buried with Rock, together, forever.



As one of his Seattle Prep Class of '57 friends said, "a big heart and willing to help anybody" sums Rock up nicely. With a frame of 6'6", a quick and ready sense of humor, he had a knack for telling stories, but the thing was, he really did have adventures in life as big as he described. His friend from St. Joe's 1st grade class said, "We had more fun than we had any right to have." He had a profound love for his family and deep faith. His family circle extended to his classmates who he connected with regularly from St. Joe's, Seattle Prep, Gonzaga University, transferred to Seattle U to marry Susan, and finally U of W Law School. He practiced law for 52 years when he wasn't busy developing property. Rock and Sue sat on the hill of Lodge #1 at Mt. Spokane and said with a deep love and belief in each other, "Sue, we're going to build a dream." Rock developed Mt. Spokane Ski Area, with chairlifts, lodges, and condos in the 1970's. He raised his five girls in the mountains and at the beach, teaching them somewhat off-color campfire and car-ride songs. Spent years on an annual trek to Sun Valley and he and Susan became card totin' members of the Ancient Skiers Club. He counted ski days as a measure of the year's success. The backgammon and cribbage boards were usually at arm's reach and he was always up for "double or nothing" gleefully seeking just one more game to prove he had skill greater than his opponent. In the last couple of years, since he couldn't hit the slopes or cast a line for the cherished salmon or trout fishing, he could be found playing poker every Wednesday and Thursday at Suquamish Clearwater Casino, his warmhearted and caring poker family. If there is a football team in heaven, he is definitely trying out, his letter from Notre Dame inquiring of his interest in playing college ball showed his love of playing football and remains in the Family Bible. Rock was a family man, great listener, a man of faith, generous, fun, and funny with a love for the outdoors, worked hard and played hard and will be greatly missed. He and Susan will be buried at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store