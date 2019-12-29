|
|
Roderick (Rod) A. McDonald
8-29-1935 ~ 12-11-2019
Rod was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Mary (Albert) McDonald, by his sister Bernice (Necie) Hupe' and his parents, Rod and Agnes McDonald. He leaves one sister, Kay McDonald, and nieces and nephews, Rich McDonald, Deni Johnson, Cynthia Hupe', Lisa Hemby, Adam Hupe', Greg Hupe', and Charlyn Batie.And his very dear and special friend Bud Meyers.
He graduated from Snohomish High in 1953 then attended Seattle U where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. While putting himself through college, he worked full time while at the same time serving as a medic in the National Guard.Most of his adult life he lived in Washington, an exception was in the 80's when he moved to Ohio after becoming director of R&D for Georgia Pacific labs.
Rod loved the outdoors and activities like running, fly fishing, and hunting with his dog 'Drummer'. As a runner he enjoyed running trails in natural areas around the state, served as a trail monitor and was particularly proud of completing a half-marathon.
Those who knew him knew a man with a kind heart and a great sense of humor. Whether it was teaching young students math and science, visiting the elderly in nursing homes or just being a kind soul, he touched many lives and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
The family thanks all of the staff at Kenmore Senior Living, Hospice and the many others that provided such compassionate care over the last year.
Funeral services will be held Friday Jan 3, 2020 at 11:30 at St. Marks Catholic Church, 18033 15th Pl NE in Shoreline.
A brief graveside service will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, Jan 4, at GAR cemetery in Snohomish.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 811 First Ave. Ste 620 Seattle, WA 98104
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019