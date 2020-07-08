1/
Roderick Dimoff
Roderick Dimoff

August 18, 1931 ~ June 29, 2020

Born in Seattle, Washington to Dimitre Z. Dimoff and Gloria T. Dimoff. Long-term resident of West Seattle and Arbor Heights. Graduated from West Seattle High School in 1948, University of Washington (BA 1952 and LL.B / JD 1955). Activities in music (cello), chess, general and administrative law, languages. Survived by children Felicia Dunham (Jason) of San Francisco, CA, Veronica Dimoff of Seattle, WA, Maximilian Dimoff (Amber) of Shaker Heights, OH; and grandchildren Isabel, Xavier, Elliot and Blaise.

Funeral services through Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, PA. Preceded in death by wife Olga Dimoff in 2004.

Memory Eternal

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
