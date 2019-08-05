Home

Rodney (Rod) Clark passed away July 27, 2019 after a long illness in Surprise, AZ. Rod grew up in Auburn, WA with 5 brothers, Ron, Randy, Greg, Cliff and Scott. After attending Auburn High, he went to the Maritime Academy at Piney Point, MD in 1973. Rod was employed as a deep sea Merchant Seafarer traveling the world for over 40 years.

He retired to the Arizona desert in 2014 with his wife of 15 years, Susan. He enjoyed golf, UFC boxing & hiking with best buddy, Milo. He will be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
