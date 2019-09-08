|
|
Rodney (Rod) Marcus Jorguson
Rodney Jorguson of Phoenix, AZ and Snohomish, WA was called to heaven on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was 74 years old. The last 6 months he lived life fully while battling cancer. He is survived by the women he loved; Donna L. Healy, his life partner and his daughters Jennifer Teeples (Daniel) and Erin Jorguson. Also left behind are his 4 grandchildren and Donna's 3 children and 4 grandchildren.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Kathleen Jorguson and his only sibling, Bud Jorguson.
Rod lived in Ballard until his graduation from Ballard High School in 1963. Rod joined the US National Guard and after completing his service in the National Guard he married his high school sweetheart, Judith (Gumm) Davidson with whom he had his two daughters.
The last 32 years Donna and Rod enjoyed family gatherings with their blended household, boating, RV'ing, many trips, and their home in AZ.
Rod worked as a food broker for approximately 36 years for Kelley Clarke, Seattle, and when it became Acosta Sales and Marketing. He worked his last few years in Phoenix, AZ for Acosta.
Family and friends were grateful to have had the time to say goodbye during these last 6 months. There was no one else like him, he will be missed terribly by all who knew him. According to Rod's wishes his celebration of life will be with his family. The family would also like to thank the Hospice Team at Everett Providence for their guidance and support.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019