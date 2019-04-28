Rodney P. Zacher



Rod landed in Aberdeen, SD 05/17/1948 and flew out of Everett, WA 06/06/2018 at age 71.



He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (Glatt) Zacher and his father Pius W Zacher in addition to his sister Judy A Zacher.



Rod is survived by his daughter Leslie R (Portland, OR) and his granddaughters SPC Tabitha (SFC Matt) New Braunfels, TX and Jessica (Portland, OR).



He is remembered by his former spouses Marge and Leslie.



He will be interred with the full military honors due him at Willamette National Cemetery Portland OR, honoring his US Army 71st AHC service in Vietnam in defense of US freedoms and ideals.



The ceremony will be on his



71st birthday Friday 05/17/2019 at 1:00 PM.



He was a strong believer in education, becoming a Journeyman Ironworker - Local 29 Portland OR, a certified welder and a licensed A&P (Air and Power frame) to name just a few of the things at which he excelled.



Rod retired from the City of Seattle Parks Department in 2008, having left the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers as a Journeyman Iron Worker in 1988.



His love of everything risky was evident in his motorcycle (Montana and Oregon) and auto racing (Washington) and of course in his time in helicopters in Vietnam and Ironworking. And as a dear friend once pointed out, "he knows how to do stuff". And did he ever!



He was a gambler at heart and a fierce competitor, whether it was cards, darts, touch football, fishing, mowing the lawn, croquet or just the most recent difference of opinion.



Rod made good life long friends where ever he went.



There will be a celebration of life gathering for family/friends at the Hilton Garden Inn 14850 Kruse Oaks Blvd Lake Oswego Oregon 97035, between 4PM & 7PM after the service. in order to say hello to old friends and goodbye to Rod. Please contact [email protected] if you need further information.



Remembrances may be made in Rod's name to any military veteran association of your choice.



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary