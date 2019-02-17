|
Rodney T. DunRaven Quin
Rodney T. DunRaven Quin aka "The Bear", 80, of Seattle, WA passed away on January 24th 2019. He was born in Seattle, WA on July 2nd 1938 to Rodney and Evelyn Quin. Rodney is survived by his children Thom Veer, Lynette Middleton, April Sommerfeld, and Holly Quin. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Loretta, and son, Robin Veer. He is also is survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He worked for Boeing as a machinist for 29 years. The Bear loved college football, woodworking, old war-planes, western movies, & music.
The Memorial will be held at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23rd at 2pm, 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019