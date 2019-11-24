|
Roge Roush
April 20,1944 ~ November 12,2019
Born Roger Raymond Roush, Jr. in Minneapolis, he changed his name as a member of the screen actors guild as an actor in film, TV,and theatre.
He graduated from Clover Park High School, Lakewood, WA, Western Washington University, California State University,LA with 2 masters in Art: Drama and Teaching ESL.
He studied languages at the Univ of Tours, Univ of Vienna, and in his military training in the Army where he served in Berlin during the Cold War.
He lived in Ca,Wa,Nv,Md,Mn and Hi. He also worked as a blackjack and craps dealer in many Nevada casinos. More recently he taught ESL at Renton Vocational Technical Institute and worked at the Redmond Library.
He had a passion for the mountains and skiing, including instructing.
He is survived by his brother Paul Roush and sister Gwendolyn Roush.
He is predeceased by his parents Roger R Roush and Pauline Irene (Kruse) Roush (Lakewood,Wa), and 2 sisters Gwendolyn Roush I and Barbara Potter.
Memorial Service December 1,
2019 from 3:00-5:00pm at
North Lake Unitarian
Universalist Church
308 4th Avenue S, Kirkland,WA
For fuller obituary or to
sign Roge's guestbook see
www.bartunfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019