Roger Allen Brass



Roger Allen Brass was born in Chancellor, SD on November 14, 1939. He died on April 26, 2020, at home in Kent, WA, after courageous 3 year battle with pancreatic cancer.



For 27 years he worked for Xerox, as machine technician, and had clients in WA and Alaska. He loved to travel to Alaska, would try to get a couple days fishing while there. He also served 10 years in WA National Guard as missile technician.



Roger's favorite activities were fishing and soccer. For many years he coached kids soccer in Federal Way, and played with adult teams in and around Seattle. Loved the SOUNDERS FC, season ticket holder since the beginning, 2009!



During summers, he and Mary Kathryn, his beloved wife, would spend a month aboard their boat, "Attitude," cruising and fishing North to tip of Vancouver Island.



He loved his family, Thomas Nigel Brass, his son, and stepchildren, Jeffrey Myers(Darla), Jennifer Myers(Mark), Bruce Myka(Cori) and Teresa Leach.



He adored his step grandchildren: Justin Hult, Ashley Leach, Jasmine Leach, Brodie Myka and Josiah Myka.



Roger is missed by his soccer buddies, Xerox buddies, family and friends.



At a later date, a gathering will be held and his ashes spread in the Salish Sea, with his beloved fish.



