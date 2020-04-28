|
|
Roger Allen Olson
March 16, 1936 ~ March 29, 2020
Roger was raised in Algona, WA and graduated from Auburn High and Seattle Pacific University. He met and was married to Patricia Stewart for over 63 years. They had 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He taught in Seattle Public Schools for 7 years, and worked as a longshoreman and supercargo for over 50 years. His job as a supercargo allowed him to teach math and P.E. to Jr. and Sr. high school students at King's Temple, a private school in Mountlake Terrace. He loved to travel, going
to all 50 states and all continents but Antarctica. He especially loved Russia and traveled there numerous times. He loved to sing, play ping pong, golf, go to sporting events, and tell great stories. He attended Westgate Chapel and loved his church family. We can't wait to see him when we are united in heaven with our precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John 11:25 -
"...he who believes in me though he were dead yet shall he live."
A memorial service will be held at Westgate Chapel when churches are opened again.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020