|
|
Roger Colony, PhD.
October 12, 1940-December 25, 2019
Roger Colony passed away peacefully at home in Anacortes after a brief illness due to very aggressive pancreatic cancer. In addition to service in the Marine Corps and time at the Boeing Company, he spent many years at the Polar Science Center at the University of Washington. In 1995, Roger accepted a position with the United Nations climate program based in Oslo at the Norwegian Polar Institute. After four years in Norway came a move to Fairbanks Alaska, where he headed a program at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska.
Roger married Margaret Bouma in 1966. Their son Matthew was born in 1968, and daughter Jill in 1970. The family lived in Bellevue for many years and formed lasting friendships at First Congregational Church. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his brother Wayne (Susan), son-in-law John Johnston, daughter-in-law Kristin Colony, and grandchildren Rachel and Gretchen Johnston and Tommy Colony.
A Memorial Service with
Reception will be held January 18,
2020 at 2:00 p.m. at
First Congregational Church
in Bellevue. The address is 11061 NE 2nd St, Bellevue.
