Roger Franklin Eggebraten



Gone Fishing.....



Roger Franklin Eggebraten left this world to be with his beloved Barbara on 12/4/2018. Roger was born in Madison, SD on 8/4/1936 to Vernon and Ina Eggebraten.



Roger graduated from Artesian HS ('54) and attended Northern State Teacher's College (SD). Roger was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne. Upon discharge, he followed his older brother Eugene to Seattle and started working for the Royal Corona Coffee Co. Roger worked in a variety of positions over the next forty-four years and the little local company was purchased multiple times. Prior to retirement in 2003, he was VP of Operations for Sysco Food Services Seattle.



He married Barbara Shroeder in 1961. Roger and Barbara loved traveling and cruising to warmer ports of call. Roger watched all sports and attended two Olympic Games, the Iditarod Sled dog race, and the Indianapolis 500.



Roger loved salmon fishing in WA, AK, and BC. His largest catch was 55 pounds. He was an honorary member of the Seattle Poggie Club, Elks Club, Checker Car Club, and the Oldtimer Sportsman's Club.



Roger is survived by his daughter Kim Serwold, son in law Bob, and grandsons Christian Roger and Simon Andrew. Brothers Dean (Cathy), Tucson, AZ; David (Laura), Crested Butte, CO; and sister Nancy (Greg) US travelers; and 12 nieces and nephews. Roger is predeceased by his wife Barbara and his brother Eugene (Lois).



Special thanks to the caregivers who helped dad tremendously Linita, Julianna, and Lani.



Memorial will be held at the



Ballard Elks 6411 Seaview Ave NW



at 1:30pm on March 10, 2019.Please consider a donation to Seattle Humane, ADA or St. Joseph Indian School (SD).



RSVP to [email protected] Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019