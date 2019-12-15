Home

Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Roger Anderson
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Roger Harris Anderson Obituary
Roger Harris Anderson

Born February 3, 1930 in Seattle; died December 6, 2019 also in Seattle.

Roger is survived by his children, Linda Wolery and John Anderson; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; his brother, Ed and his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joy; one brother, one step-son, one granddaughter; and one great-grandson.

A Funeral Service will be held

Tuesday, December 17th at 11AM at Harvey Funeral Chapel

508 N 36th St., Seattle, 98103

Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
