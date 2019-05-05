Roger J. Vares



Roger J Vares, 73, of Snohomish, Washington passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 in Maui. Roger was born August 14, 1945 to John and Rita Vares, Maui



Roger, a Vietnam Veteran, grew up in Hali'imaile, Maui and joined the Army in 1964. Roger lived and loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting, and golfing.



Roger was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Carrie) Neiland Vares; daughter, Bobbie (Bill) Wood; son, Roger (Jennifer) Vares; grandchildren, Kyle and Brandon Wood, Joshua and Grace Vares, and John Estep. He is also survived by siblings, Paulette (Paul) Ramos, Gary (Joanne) Vares, Stella (Stephen-deceased) Medeiros, Kathy (Raymond) Foster and John "Al" (Laurie) Vares, one uncle, two aunts, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



After leaving the Army, Roger became a roofer and worked primarily for Crow Roofing in Seattle, becoming the superintendent, and later owner. He was active in the American Legion, Eagles, Redmond Eagles Golf Club, and leaves behind many friends.



He was known for his outgoing and gregarious personality. Roger was generous and giving. He was proud of his military service and continued to help veterans. He valued loyalty and honesty above all else.



A celebration of life is being planned July 21, 2019 at the Bothell Rental Hall at 24323 Bothell Everett Highway,



Bothell, WA. from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.



If you would like to donate in his memory, please donate to Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course, PO Box 99608, Lakewood, WA. 98496, a cause he supported thru his annual golf tournament. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019