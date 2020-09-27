1/1
Roger John Donnelly
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger John Donnelly

Roger passed away at home in Shoreline June 19, 2020 after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

Roger was born July 9, 1937 in Bellingham, WA. After graduating from Western Washington University, he moved to Seattle and later to Shoreline where he raised his family. After retiring from Rocket Research (25 years), Roger enjoyed restoring his 1942 Dodge pickup truck and Ford Mustangs. Roger is survived by his wife of 57 years Donalda, son Curtis, daughter Darla (Matt), and grandchildren Sean, Henry, and Jack. A family memorial was held at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved