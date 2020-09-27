Roger John Donnelly



Roger passed away at home in Shoreline June 19, 2020 after a lifelong battle with diabetes.



Roger was born July 9, 1937 in Bellingham, WA. After graduating from Western Washington University, he moved to Seattle and later to Shoreline where he raised his family. After retiring from Rocket Research (25 years), Roger enjoyed restoring his 1942 Dodge pickup truck and Ford Mustangs. Roger is survived by his wife of 57 years Donalda, son Curtis, daughter Darla (Matt), and grandchildren Sean, Henry, and Jack. A family memorial was held at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.



